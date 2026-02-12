Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the previous session’s volume of 1,201 shares.The stock last traded at $8.85 and had previously closed at $8.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOSSY. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Hugo Boss from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Hugo Boss to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOSSY

Hugo Boss Trading Down 0.3%

Hugo Boss Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08.

(Get Free Report)

Hugo Boss AG is a German luxury fashion group that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of apparel, accessories and footwear under its two core brands, BOSS and HUGO. The company’s product portfolio spans men’s and women’s business wear, casual collections and athleisure, as well as fragrances, eyewear and leather goods. Hugo Boss operates through a multi-channel network that includes directly operated retail stores, e-commerce platforms and wholesale partnerships with department stores and specialty retailers.

Founded in 1924 by Hugo Ferdinand Boss and headquartered in Metzingen, Germany, the company originally produced workwear and uniforms before pivoting to high-end fashion in the latter half of the 20th century.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.