HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.380-12.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. HubSpot also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.460-2.480 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Evercore set a $500.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $612.00 to $517.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.70.

HubSpot Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $11.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,844. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2,752.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.44. HubSpot has a one year low of $207.20 and a one year high of $881.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.97.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,423.19. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 487,344 shares in the company, valued at $147,850,422.72. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $9,175,604. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 89.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 546,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 257,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 452,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,660,000 after buying an additional 165,315 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in HubSpot by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 412,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,030,000 after buying an additional 163,478 shares during the last quarter. RDST Capital LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,840,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,335,000 after buying an additional 97,469 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

