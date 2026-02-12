HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.380-12.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. HubSpot also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.460-2.480 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Evercore set a $500.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $612.00 to $517.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.70.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS
HubSpot Stock Up 5.5%
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at HubSpot
In related news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,423.19. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 487,344 shares in the company, valued at $147,850,422.72. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $9,175,604. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
HubSpot News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 and FY‑2026 guidance well above Street forecasts: HubSpot raised Q1 EPS guidance to $2.46–$2.48 (consensus ~ $1.45) and FY EPS to $12.38–$12.46 (consensus ~ $7.79); revenue guides also topped estimates — a clear fundamental beat and strong outlook. Business Wire: HubSpot Reports Strong Q4
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results exceeded estimates: EPS $3.09 vs. $2.99 expected; revenue $846.7M vs. ~$830.7M expected and revenue +20% y/y — supports the upbeat guidance. Business Wire: Q4 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts kept constructive ratings even after cuts: Needham and BTIG remain buyers and Piper Sandler keeps an overweight stance — suggests firms expect fundamentals to hold despite lower target prices. The Fly: Needham note
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader sector pressure and AI disruption concerns are weighing on software names, which can amplify share moves even after positive company news. Reuters: AI fears in software
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple large price‑target reductions: Piper Sandler cut its target to $280 (from $400), Needham cut to $300 (from $700) and BTIG cut to $300 (from $500) — sizable reductions that pressure sentiment and set lower valuation anchors. Benzinga: PT cuts TickerReport: BTIG note
- Negative Sentiment: Shares slid in extended trading and headlines highlighted the post‑earnings drop despite the beat — short‑term sentiment and positioning (including short interest in software names) likely amplified the move. Yahoo Finance: Shares tumble
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 89.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 546,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 257,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 452,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,660,000 after buying an additional 165,315 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in HubSpot by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 412,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,030,000 after buying an additional 163,478 shares during the last quarter. RDST Capital LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,840,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,335,000 after buying an additional 97,469 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.
The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HubSpot
- The AI Arms Race Has a New Contender: VWAV
- The DoD just got a new drone supplier
- Trump’s next major investment
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.