Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.15 and traded as low as GBX 114. Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 114, with a volume of 50,685 shares traded.

HSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 201.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £141.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.90.

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services. In addition, it engages in the technology trading business. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

