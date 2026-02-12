Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Now Covered by BNP Paribas Exane

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HMC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Honda Motor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

HMC stock opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $34.89.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $34.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.34 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 2.34%.Honda Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.462-1.462 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth about $26,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer and mobility company headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan, founded in 1948 by Soichiro Honda and Takeo Fujisawa. The company’s core businesses include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, along with a diverse portfolio of power products, engines and related components. Honda also operates in aviation through Honda Aircraft Company and offers financial services that support vehicle sales and leasing.

In automobiles, Honda is known for a range of passenger cars, crossovers and light trucks, and in motorcycles it is one of the world’s leading producers by volume and model breadth.

