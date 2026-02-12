Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $306.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $306.3889.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $317.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $289.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $324.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.59. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $330.98.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

