HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Down 14.6% – Here’s What Happened

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) was down 14.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 336,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 872,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

The company has a market cap of $580.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 186,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 79.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 118.9% during the second quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) is a Delaware‐incorporated independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of onshore petroleum assets in the continental United States. Its operations encompass the full upstream value chain, including exploration, drilling, completion and production activities aimed at maximizing hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying and acquiring conventional and unconventional oil and gas properties, applying advanced drilling and completion technologies, and managing midstream logistics to optimize product flow.

