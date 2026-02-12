Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.1950 and last traded at $4.1950, with a volume of 2940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hennes & Mauritz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Hennes & Mauritz to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Hennes & Mauritz had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hennes & Mauritz AB, commonly known as H&M, is a Swedish multinational fashion retailer that designs, sources and sells ready-to-wear clothing, accessories and home textiles. The company traces its roots to 1947, when Erling Persson opened a women’s clothing store called Hennes (“hers”) in Västerås, Sweden; the business expanded into menswear after the acquisition of a Stockholm-based retailer, Mauritz Widforss, in the late 1960s, which led to the Hennes & Mauritz name. Today the company is headquartered in Stockholm and operates a global retail business built around multiple branded concepts.
H&M’s core activities include product design, sourcing and retailing of fashion for women, men, teenagers and children, as well as home goods under its H&M Home line.
