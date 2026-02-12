HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.63 and last traded at $74.5150, with a volume of 751359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

HealthEquity Stock Down 4.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.58.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. HealthEquity had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $322.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-3.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,959 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,046,036.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,073.90. The trade was a 19.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,007,290.88. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 13,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,957 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 3,522.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 172.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 59.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

