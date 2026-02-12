Head to Head Review: Akorn (OTCMKTS:AKRXQ) and Palatin Technologies (PINK:PTNT)

Palatin Technologies (PINK:PTNT – Get Free Report) and Akorn (OTCMKTS:AKRXQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palatin Technologies and Akorn”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palatin Technologies $4.49 million 32.44 -$29.74 million ($1.55) -3.61 Akorn $682.43 million 0.01 -$226.77 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Palatin Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akorn.

This table compares Palatin Technologies and Akorn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palatin Technologies N/A N/A -365.57% Akorn N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Palatin Technologies and Akorn, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palatin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Akorn 0 0 0 0 0.00

Palatin Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $350.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,150.00%. Given Palatin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Palatin Technologies is more favorable than Akorn.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Palatin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Palatin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Akorn shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Palatin Technologies beats Akorn on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palatin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palatin Technologies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder. It is also developing oral PL8177, a selective MC1r agonist peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases. In addition, the company engages in the development of PL9643, a peptide melanocortin agonist active at multiple MCrs, including MC1r and MC5r for anti-inflammatory ocular indications, such as dry eye disease, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and melanocortin peptides for diabetic retinopathy. Further, it is developing PL8177, an oral peptide formulation for treatment of ulcerative colitis, which entered Phase 2 clinical trials. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About Akorn

(Get Free Report)

Akorn, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics. Its primary products include Akten, a topical ocular anesthetic gel; AzaSite, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial conjunctivitis; Cosopt, Cosopt PF, Betimol, and Zioptan, which are used in the treatment of glaucoma; and Xopenex inhalation solution used in the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets OTC products for the treatment of dry eye under the TheraTears brand. It also markets other OTC consumer health products comprising Mag-Ox, a magnesium supplement; and the Diabetic Tussin line of cough and cold products. In addition, this segment offers a portfolio of animal health products, such as Anased and VetaKet veterinary sedatives; Tolazine and Yobine sedative reversing agents; and Butorphic, a pain reliever. Further, the company sells its products to wholesale distributors. Akorn, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. On May 20, 2020, Akorn, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.