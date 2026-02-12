Head to Head Contrast: SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) and NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN)

Institutional and Insider Ownership
38.5% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and NKGen Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SQZ Biotechnologies
|-369.96%
|-119.83%
|-59.90%
|NKGen Biotech
|N/A
|N/A
|-479.36%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and NKGen Biotech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SQZ Biotechnologies
|$18.16 million
|0.04
|-$79.46 million
|($2.61)
|-0.01
|NKGen Biotech
|N/A
|N/A
|-$82.94 million
|($1.51)
|-0.04
SQZ Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than NKGen Biotech. NKGen Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SQZ Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Volatility and Risk
SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
SQZ Biotechnologies beats NKGen Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About SQZ Biotechnologies
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. The Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
About NKGen Biotech
NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.
