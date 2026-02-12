Head to Head Contrast: SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) and NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.5% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and NKGen Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQZ Biotechnologies -369.96% -119.83% -59.90% NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -479.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and NKGen Biotech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQZ Biotechnologies $18.16 million 0.04 -$79.46 million ($2.61) -0.01 NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -$82.94 million ($1.51) -0.04

SQZ Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than NKGen Biotech. NKGen Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SQZ Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SQZ Biotechnologies beats NKGen Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. The Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

