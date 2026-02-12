Head to Head Contrast: Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) & Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) and Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oculis and Rezolute”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oculis $780,000.00 1,919.26 -$97.43 million ($2.52) -11.34 Rezolute N/A N/A -$74.41 million ($0.93) -3.62

Analyst Ratings

Rezolute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oculis. Oculis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rezolute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oculis and Rezolute, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oculis 1 0 8 0 2.78 Rezolute 1 5 6 0 2.42

Oculis presently has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.21%. Rezolute has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 157.17%. Given Rezolute’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rezolute is more favorable than Oculis.

Risk and Volatility

Oculis has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rezolute has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oculis and Rezolute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oculis -12,915.42% -80.82% -61.18% Rezolute N/A -62.82% -57.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Oculis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Rezolute shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Rezolute shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rezolute beats Oculis on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oculis

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis. The company is based in Zug, Switzerland.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It is also developing RZ402, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in clinical trial for the chronic treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as AntriaBio, Inc. and changed its name to Rezolute, Inc. in December 2017. Rezolute, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

