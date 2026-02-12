Head-To-Head Comparison: Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) versus MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of MGE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Iberdrola shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of MGE Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MGE Energy and Iberdrola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGE Energy 18.55% 10.65% 4.67% Iberdrola 12.10% 8.99% 3.42%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGE Energy $676.94 million 4.38 $120.57 million $3.69 21.99 Iberdrola $48.42 billion 3.27 $6.07 billion $3.61 26.30

This table compares MGE Energy and Iberdrola”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than MGE Energy. MGE Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iberdrola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

MGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Iberdrola pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. MGE Energy pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iberdrola pays out 49.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MGE Energy has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years. MGE Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

MGE Energy has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iberdrola has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MGE Energy and Iberdrola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGE Energy 1 2 0 0 1.67 Iberdrola 1 3 2 1 2.43

MGE Energy presently has a consensus target price of $78.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.88%. Given MGE Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MGE Energy is more favorable than Iberdrola.

Summary

MGE Energy beats Iberdrola on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, gas-fired, and renewable energy sources. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated 835 miles of overhead electric distribution lines; 1,330 miles of underground electric distribution cables; 49 substations with an installed capacity of 1.2 million kVA; and gas facilities, including 3,066 miles of distribution mains, as well as supplied electric service to approximately 163,000 customers. MGE Energy, Inc. founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; energy retail supply activities, such as gas and electricity, and other products and services, including hydrogen, as well as non-renewable generation; and production of green hydrogen. It has a total installed capacity of 62,871 MW. In addition, the company offers heat pumps, self-consumption, electric mobility, solar, etc. services to residential customers; and management of energy facilities, as well as supplies green H2, industrial heat, etc. to industrial customers. Iberdrola, S.A. was founded in 1840 and is based in Bilbao, Spain.

