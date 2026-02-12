Head-To-Head Analysis: Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC) & Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) and Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Great Elm Capital Group has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Great Elm Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.1%. Sprott pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Great Elm Capital Group pays out -264.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sprott pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Elm Capital Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Sprott has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Great Elm Capital Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group $39.32 million 2.39 $3.55 million ($0.56) -11.96 Sprott $199.04 million 15.34 $49.29 million $1.95 60.74

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and Sprott”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Group. Great Elm Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Great Elm Capital Group and Sprott, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 Sprott 0 2 2 0 2.50

Great Elm Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.72%. Sprott has a consensus price target of $132.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.45%. Given Great Elm Capital Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Great Elm Capital Group is more favorable than Sprott.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.8% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Sprott shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group -17.08% 10.97% 3.95% Sprott 23.26% 15.01% 11.97%

Summary

Sprott beats Great Elm Capital Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Capital Group

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

