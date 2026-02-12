HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.1% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp set a $503.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.27.

HCA Healthcare News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total value of $747,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,194.27. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $530.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $480.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.23. The stock has a market cap of $121.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.00 and a twelve month high of $534.59.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

