HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENTA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $413.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.80% and a negative return on equity of 78.58%. The company had revenue of $18.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 2,106 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $29,968.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,722.60. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $67,492.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 858,026 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,709.98. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,961 shares of company stock valued at $170,149. Corporate insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,346,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 449,945 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 857,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 152,597 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 604,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, specializing in the discovery and development of novel, small-molecule drugs targeting viral diseases. Leveraging a proprietary chemistry platform, Enanta has built extensive expertise in designing potent inhibitors of viral proteases and polymerases. The company initially gained recognition through partnerships focused on hepatitis C virus (HCV), where its protease inhibitors formed a key component of ABBVIE’s direct‐acting antiviral regimens.

Building on its HCV experience, Enanta has expanded its pipeline to address respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other viral infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.