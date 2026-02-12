HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Price

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.06% from the stock’s current price.

LPTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of LightPath Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 6.7%

LPTH stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

In related news, Director Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 770,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $9,028,162.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,728,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,983,504.96. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth $90,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes precision optical components and assemblies for a variety of commercial, industrial, defense and scientific applications. The company’s portfolio includes molded glass aspheric lenses, precision glass optics, infrared lenses and assemblies, diamond-turned optics and molded polymer optics. These components are engineered to support imaging, illumination, laser delivery, detection and sensing systems across visible, ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths.

Among its core offerings, LightPath develops infrared optical solutions using materials such as germanium, zinc selenide and chalcogenide glasses for thermal imaging, night-vision devices and spectroscopy.

