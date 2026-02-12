Haven Private LLC Purchases 13,232 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC

Haven Private LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Haven Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Haven Private LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 51,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 122,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.25. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.