Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.

HLIT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of HLIT opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

In related news, Director David Krall purchased 47,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,044.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 223,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,812.50. This trade represents a 27.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 23,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $248,122.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 149,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.70. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 112.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,925,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,231,000 after buying an additional 1,020,431 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Harmonic by 290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 980,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 729,269 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,432,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 718,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 513,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,104,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) is a leading provider of video delivery infrastructure that enables service providers, broadcasters and content owners to capture, process and distribute high‐quality video across broadcast, cable, satellite and IP networks. The company’s portfolio spans real‐time video compression solutions, including encoders and transcoders, as well as storage and server products designed for live production, playout and streaming on any device.

Harmonic’s product lines include cable edge QAM modules and set‐top video processing platforms for traditional pay‐TV operators, alongside cloud‐native software for over‐the‐top (OTT) delivery, origin servers and content delivery network (CDN) services.

