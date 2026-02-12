Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,280 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the January 15th total of 5,748 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,813 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,813 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Harbour Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HBRIY traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $3.10. 885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,461. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harbour Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.
The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.
