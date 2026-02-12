Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and traded as high as $19.70. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 8,120 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Hang Seng Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
View Our Latest Analysis on Hang Seng Bank
Hang Seng Bank Stock Up 0.1%
Hang Seng Bank Company Profile
Hang Seng Bank is a Hong Kong-based banking group that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial and institutional customers. Founded in 1933, the bank has grown into one of the region’s prominent lenders and is majority-owned by the HSBC Group. Hang Seng offers traditional banking functions alongside specialized services tailored to personal and corporate clients.
Core businesses include retail banking and wealth management, commercial and corporate banking, private banking, and treasury and markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hang Seng Bank
- They just tried to kill gold
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.