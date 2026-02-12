HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Issues FY 2028 Earnings Guidance

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2028 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.500-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:HASI traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.90. 1,408,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,047. The company has a quick ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 79.69%.HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HASI. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc (NYSE: HASI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong’s core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

