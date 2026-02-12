GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Truist Financial

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GXO

GXO Logistics Stock Up 2.8%

GXO stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.15. The stock had a trading volume of 180,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,605. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.65.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 0.24%.The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Todd C. Cooper purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $303,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,923.60. This represents a 148.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 29.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 377,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 4,775.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.