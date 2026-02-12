Graham Holdings Company $GHC Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Graham by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Graham by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Graham by 9.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Graham by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Down 2.2%

GHC opened at $1,105.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,128.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,089.01. Graham Holdings Company has a fifty-two week low of $875.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,224.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Graham Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GHC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Graham Profile

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company’s core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

