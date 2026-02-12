Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCEGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports.

Grace Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Grace Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 25,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,518. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.76. Grace Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GRCE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grace Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grace Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grace Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grace Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grace Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grace Therapeutics by 98.4% in the third quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 350,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grace Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grace Therapeutics

Grace Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: GRCE) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for rare genetic diseases. By employing a proprietary platform that integrates advanced molecular biology and biologic engineering, the company focuses on identifying and optimizing gene-based and protein-based candidates designed to address well-defined genetic drivers of disease.

The company’s pipeline features multiple preclinical programs targeting lysosomal storage disorders and other inherited metabolic conditions.

