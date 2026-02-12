Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $8.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $543.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.93. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,284,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 52.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 2012, the company is focused on discovering and developing oral, once-daily therapies for immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases, as well as oncology indications. Gossamer Bio leverages a deep pipeline of small-molecule candidates aimed at improving patient outcomes in areas of high unmet need.

The company’s lead programs include GB004, an S1P1 receptor modulator in late-stage development for ulcerative colitis, and GB1275, a CD11b modulator being investigated in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

