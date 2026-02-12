Gorman-Rupp Company (The) $GRC Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,857 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 125.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $2.32 (from $2.25), signaling stronger full-year profitability that can support a higher valuation for GRC. Read More.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gorman-Rupp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $66.46 on Thursday. Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.08 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

Gorman-Rupp Company is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of pumps and pumping systems. Its product lineup includes centrifugal self-priming pumps, submersible pumps, vacuum priming pumps and engineered pumps for applications such as water and wastewater management, sewage handling, dewatering, industrial processing and agricultural irrigation. The company supports both standard pump requirements and custom engineered solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and municipal clients.

Headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio, Gorman-Rupp has built a reputation for rugged, reliable equipment and aftermarket support services.

