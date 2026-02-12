GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Needham & Company LLC

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded GlobalFoundries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of GFS opened at $48.66 on Thursday. GlobalFoundries has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -540.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. GlobalFoundries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GlobalFoundries will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 674.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on both EPS and revenue: GAFA reported $0.55 EPS vs. consensus $0.47 and $1.83B revenue vs. ~$1.80B, showing a better-than-expected quarter that underpins upside sentiment. Read More.

Multiple outlets have published earnings call highlights and transcripts; these provide color on backlog, customer mix and capex cadence for modeling revisions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Guidance is mixed: Q1 EPS was guided to $0.30–$0.40 (consensus ≈ $0.38) and revenue guidance ($1.6–$1.7B) came in below street estimates, leaving room for near-term downside if guidance proves conservative. Read More.

Guidance is mixed: Q1 EPS was guided to $0.30–$0.40 (consensus ≈ $0.38) and revenue guidance ($1.6–$1.7B) came in below street estimates, leaving room for near-term downside if guidance proves conservative. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in recent reports appears to show zero shares (likely a reporting anomaly), so there’s no clear short-covering story to explain moves; treat the short-interest numbers cautiously. (internal reporting)

GlobalFoundries, Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

