Global Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:RGLO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:RGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,997 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the January 15th total of 33,235 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,803 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Global Equity Active ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.47. 14,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,616. Global Equity Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89.

Global Equity Active ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 65.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Equity Active ETF

About Global Equity Active ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Equity Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Equity Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Equity Active ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,622,000.

The Global Equity Active ETF (RGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that employs a multi-manager, multi-style investment approach to companies of various market capitalization from around the globe. RGLO was launched on May 29, 2025 and is issued by Russell Investments.

