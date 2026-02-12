Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GBCI. Piper Sandler raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 26th. Stephens set a $58.00 target price on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 20.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kalispell, Montana, serving communities across the western United States. Through its primary banking subsidiary, Glacier Bank, the company offers a range of financial products, including commercial and consumer lending, deposit accounts, treasury management, mortgage banking, wealth management and insurance services. With locations in dozens of branches across Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, Washington, Colorado and Arizona, it caters to individuals, small businesses and agribusiness clients.

Since its establishment in the mid-20th century as a community-focused savings institution, Glacier Bancorp has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions of regional banks, strengthening its presence in local markets.

