Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Oppenheimer

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $128.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $153.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.04% and a net margin of 28.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $372,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 150,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,709,027.93. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $17,346,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 613,912 shares in the company, valued at $92,086,800. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 319,391 shares of company stock valued at $44,141,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on top and bottom lines — Gilead reported Q4 EPS of $1.86 and revenue of ~$7.9B, ahead of consensus, driven by strong HIV and liver-disease drug sales. This is the primary catalyst for the rally as investors reward visible current cash flow. Reuters: Gilead quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates

Q4 beat on top and bottom lines — Gilead reported Q4 EPS of $1.86 and revenue of ~$7.9B, ahead of consensus, driven by strong HIV and liver-disease drug sales. This is the primary catalyst for the rally as investors reward visible current cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Needham and others raised PTs and/or ratings after the print, providing buy-side momentum and supporting the stock’s upside. MarketScreener: Morgan Stanley raises PT

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Needham and others raised PTs and/or ratings after the print, providing buy-side momentum and supporting the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike — Board approved a 3.8% quarterly dividend increase to $0.82/share, raising yield and reinforcing the income case for investors. Dividends often support valuation in large-cap biotech. BusinessWire: Dividend announcement

Dividend hike — Board approved a 3.8% quarterly dividend increase to $0.82/share, raising yield and reinforcing the income case for investors. Dividends often support valuation in large-cap biotech. Neutral Sentiment: Investment case notes — Commentary highlighting Yescarta label expansion and margin/earnings leverage adds longer-term upside potential but is incremental versus the near-term beat/guidance story. Yahoo Finance: Yescarta and dividend story

Investment case notes — Commentary highlighting Yescarta label expansion and margin/earnings leverage adds longer-term upside potential but is incremental versus the near-term beat/guidance story. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials & transcripts available — For detail on pipeline comments and management tone, see the earnings call transcript and slide deck (useful for modelling but not an immediate stock mover). Seeking Alpha: Q4 earnings call transcript

Earnings materials & transcripts available — For detail on pipeline comments and management tone, see the earnings call transcript and slide deck (useful for modelling but not an immediate stock mover). Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance light — Gilead set FY‑26 EPS of $8.45–$8.85 and revenue guidance slightly below consensus (~$29.6–30.0B vs. ~30.1B consensus), which prompted an initial sell-off after hours and is a near-term risk to valuation. MSN: Outlook short of Wall Street view

FY‑2026 guidance light — Gilead set FY‑26 EPS of $8.45–$8.85 and revenue guidance slightly below consensus (~$29.6–30.0B vs. ~30.1B consensus), which prompted an initial sell-off after hours and is a near-term risk to valuation. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst signals — Some firms raised price targets but a few maintained cautious ratings or PTs that imply downside versus current levels (e.g., RBC’s PT remains below the stock), creating a split analyst narrative that could cap upside until guidance clarity improves. Benzinga: analyst actions

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

