Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Truist Financial

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.64.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.04% and a net margin of 28.90%.The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,620. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $372,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 150,503 shares in the company, valued at $18,709,027.93. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,391 shares of company stock worth $44,141,101. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,415,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,274,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,630,000 after buying an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Finally, Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 147,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on top and bottom lines — Gilead reported Q4 EPS of $1.86 and revenue of ~$7.9B, ahead of consensus, driven by strong HIV and liver-disease drug sales. This is the primary catalyst for the rally as investors reward visible current cash flow. Reuters: Gilead quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Needham and others raised PTs and/or ratings after the print, providing buy-side momentum and supporting the stock's upside. MarketScreener: Morgan Stanley raises PT

Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike — Board approved a 3.8% quarterly dividend increase to $0.82/share, raising yield and reinforcing the income case for investors. Dividends often support valuation in large-cap biotech. BusinessWire: Dividend announcement

Neutral Sentiment: Investment case notes — Commentary highlighting Yescarta label expansion and margin/earnings leverage adds longer-term upside potential but is incremental versus the near-term beat/guidance story. Yahoo Finance: Yescarta and dividend story

Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials & transcripts available — For detail on pipeline comments and management tone, see the earnings call transcript and slide deck (useful for modelling but not an immediate stock mover). Seeking Alpha: Q4 earnings call transcript

Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance light — Gilead set FY‑26 EPS of $8.45–$8.85 and revenue guidance slightly below consensus (~$29.6–30.0B vs. ~30.1B consensus), which prompted an initial sell-off after hours and is a near-term risk to valuation. MSN: Outlook short of Wall Street view

Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst signals — Some firms raised price targets but a few maintained cautious ratings or PTs that imply downside versus current levels (e.g., RBC's PT remains below the stock), creating a split analyst narrative that could cap upside until guidance clarity improves. Benzinga: analyst actions

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

