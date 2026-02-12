Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.64.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.64. 1,403,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,716,250. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The company has a market cap of $189.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.04% and a net margin of 28.90%.The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,713.60. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $15,611,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 566,698 shares in the company, valued at $76,504,230. This trade represents a 16.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 319,391 shares of company stock valued at $44,141,101 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on top and bottom lines — Gilead reported Q4 EPS of $1.86 and revenue of ~$7.9B, ahead of consensus, driven by strong HIV and liver-disease drug sales. This is the primary catalyst for the rally as investors reward visible current cash flow. Reuters: Gilead quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates

Q4 beat on top and bottom lines — Gilead reported Q4 EPS of $1.86 and revenue of ~$7.9B, ahead of consensus, driven by strong HIV and liver-disease drug sales. This is the primary catalyst for the rally as investors reward visible current cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Needham and others raised PTs and/or ratings after the print, providing buy-side momentum and supporting the stock’s upside. MarketScreener: Morgan Stanley raises PT

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Needham and others raised PTs and/or ratings after the print, providing buy-side momentum and supporting the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike — Board approved a 3.8% quarterly dividend increase to $0.82/share, raising yield and reinforcing the income case for investors. Dividends often support valuation in large-cap biotech. BusinessWire: Dividend announcement

Dividend hike — Board approved a 3.8% quarterly dividend increase to $0.82/share, raising yield and reinforcing the income case for investors. Dividends often support valuation in large-cap biotech. Neutral Sentiment: Investment case notes — Commentary highlighting Yescarta label expansion and margin/earnings leverage adds longer-term upside potential but is incremental versus the near-term beat/guidance story. Yahoo Finance: Yescarta and dividend story

Investment case notes — Commentary highlighting Yescarta label expansion and margin/earnings leverage adds longer-term upside potential but is incremental versus the near-term beat/guidance story. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials & transcripts available — For detail on pipeline comments and management tone, see the earnings call transcript and slide deck (useful for modelling but not an immediate stock mover). Seeking Alpha: Q4 earnings call transcript

Earnings materials & transcripts available — For detail on pipeline comments and management tone, see the earnings call transcript and slide deck (useful for modelling but not an immediate stock mover). Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance light — Gilead set FY‑26 EPS of $8.45–$8.85 and revenue guidance slightly below consensus (~$29.6–30.0B vs. ~30.1B consensus), which prompted an initial sell-off after hours and is a near-term risk to valuation. MSN: Outlook short of Wall Street view

FY‑2026 guidance light — Gilead set FY‑26 EPS of $8.45–$8.85 and revenue guidance slightly below consensus (~$29.6–30.0B vs. ~30.1B consensus), which prompted an initial sell-off after hours and is a near-term risk to valuation. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst signals — Some firms raised price targets but a few maintained cautious ratings or PTs that imply downside versus current levels (e.g., RBC’s PT remains below the stock), creating a split analyst narrative that could cap upside until guidance clarity improves. Benzinga: analyst actions

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

