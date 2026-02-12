Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Announces Earnings Results

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $136.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.56 million. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

Here are the key takeaways from Gilat Satellite Networks’ conference call:

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Gilat reported strong top-line momentum with Q4 revenue of $137M (up 75% YoY) , full‑year revenue of $451.7M (up 48%), and 2026 guidance of $500–$520M revenue and $61–$66M adjusted EBITDA.

, full‑year revenue of (up 48%), and 2026 guidance of revenue and adjusted EBITDA. The defense business is accelerating—record defense sales, a growing pipeline (orders up >35% YoY), and expansion into Earth observation highlighted by an approximately $10M direct‑downing order.

direct‑downing order. Commercial/IFC momentum and Stellar Blu integration are driving wins—includes a $42M SkyEdge IV multi‑orbit order, Wavestream and AeroStream orders, ~190 Stellar Blu terminals delivered in Q4 and >420 aircraft online, supporting a large backlog.

multi‑orbit order, Wavestream and AeroStream orders, ~190 Stellar Blu terminals delivered in Q4 and >420 aircraft online, supporting a large backlog. Margins were under pressure as GAAP gross margin fell to 28% (from 40%) due to Stellar Blu ramp and acquired intangible amortization, contributing to lower GAAP net income and higher financing costs.

(from 40%) due to Stellar Blu ramp and acquired intangible amortization, contributing to lower GAAP net income and higher financing costs. Balance sheet strengthened materially with a $166M capital raise in 2025, ~$185M cash on hand (net of loans) and repayment of a $60M acquisition loan, enabling M&A focus—primarily defense‑related—to drive inorganic growth.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ GILT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.79. 463,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,045. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $788.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Monday, December 29th. Freedom Capital cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GILT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1,205.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 882,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 815,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

(Get Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks is a leading provider of satellite-based broadband connectivity solutions, specializing in the design, development and deployment of ground segment equipment and network services. The company’s core offerings include Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) modems and hub systems, network management software, and end-to-end satellite communication platforms. These technologies enable broadband Internet access, enterprise networking, and cellular backhaul in regions where terrestrial infrastructure is limited or non-existent.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel, Gilat has established a track record of innovation in satellite communications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.