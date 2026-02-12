GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$56.50 and last traded at C$56.54, with a volume of 202883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$59.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.6870788 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste. Its infrastructure and soil remediation business line provides remediation of contaminated soils and complementary services, including civil, demolition, excavation, and shoring services.

