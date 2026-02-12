General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:CITR) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CITR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.09. 8,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 19,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

General Enterprise Ventures Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $124.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:CITR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. General Enterprise Ventures had a negative return on equity of 542.74% and a negative net margin of 1,614.64%.The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Enterprise Ventures stock. T3 Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:CITR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. T3 Companies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of General Enterprise Ventures at the end of the most recent quarter.

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

