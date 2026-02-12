GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.3333.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GCMG shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th.

GCM Grosvenor Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.80.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 369.56%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Insider Transactions at GCM Grosvenor

In other GCM Grosvenor news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 40,000 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $464,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,817.49. The trade was a 48.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 154,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 65.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

(Get Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm that specializes in customized investment solutions across a range of private markets and hedge fund strategies. The firm partners with institutional clients—including pension funds, endowments, insurers and sovereign wealth funds—to design and implement portfolios that span private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and multi‐strategy hedge fund products. Through its multi‐manager platforms and direct co‐investment vehicles, GCM Grosvenor provides diversified access to opportunities that can enhance returns and manage risk in client portfolios.

Founded in 1971 as Grosvenor Capital Management, the firm has built a track record of sourcing, structuring and monitoring alternative investments on behalf of its clients.

Featured Stories

