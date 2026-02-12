Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.0750, with a volume of 300263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOTU. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.80. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 57.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 42.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 36,327 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc (NYSE:GOTU), formerly known as GSX Techedu, is a Beijing-based provider of online education services in China. Since its founding in 2014, the company has built a technology-driven platform that delivers live, interactive tutoring sessions to students primarily in the K-12 segment. Gaotu Techedu’s rebranding in 2021 underscored its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge digital tools to expand access to quality instruction across core academic subjects.

The company’s main offerings include small-group and one-on-one classes in mathematics, Chinese, English, physics and chemistry, as well as targeted test preparation for high-stakes national and local examinations.

