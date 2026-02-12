GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $150.91 thousand worth of GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,591.87 or 0.99317297 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,473.66 or 0.99957435 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) Profile

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) launched on May 12th, 2024. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s total supply is 411,297,484,026 tokens. The official website for GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) is gmeethereum.com. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s official Twitter account is @gmeethereum.

Buying and Selling GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)

According to CryptoCompare, “GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has a current supply of 411,297,484,026. The last known price of GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) is 0.00002032 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $151,273.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gmeethereum.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.