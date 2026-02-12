GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of GGN opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 948,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 81,045 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 919,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 130,132 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 90.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 754,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 357,893 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 707,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 134,315 shares during the period.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN: GGN) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by GAMCO Investors, Inc The trust seeks to provide current income and secondarily capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and income‐producing securities of gold, natural resource and other commodity-related issuers. Shares of GGN are traded on the NYSE American exchange, offering investors access to a diversified portfolio of companies involved in mining, energy production and related industries.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes common and preferred stocks, debt instruments, royalty interests and other income-producing securities issued by issuers engaged in exploration, extraction, processing and distribution of precious metals, energy and natural resources.

