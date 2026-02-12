GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GGN stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN: GGN) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by GAMCO Investors, Inc The trust seeks to provide current income and secondarily capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and income‐producing securities of gold, natural resource and other commodity-related issuers. Shares of GGN are traded on the NYSE American exchange, offering investors access to a diversified portfolio of companies involved in mining, energy production and related industries.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes common and preferred stocks, debt instruments, royalty interests and other income-producing securities issued by issuers engaged in exploration, extraction, processing and distribution of precious metals, energy and natural resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.