FY2026 EPS Estimates for OGE Energy Lifted by Zacks Research

OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of OGE Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OGE Energy’s Q4 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on OGE Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

NYSE OGE opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $47.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $918,079,000 after purchasing an additional 304,080 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in OGE Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,279,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,240,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,473,000 after buying an additional 479,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,397,000 after purchasing an additional 204,510 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $119,028,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

