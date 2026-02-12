FY2025 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Decreased by Analyst

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $10.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.07. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.73 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $123.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.07.

EOG stock opened at $118.17 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $135.87. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,180.72. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,156,495,000 after buying an additional 782,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,815,556 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,651,172,000 after acquiring an additional 446,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,926,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,794,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,046,709 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,364,309,000 after purchasing an additional 95,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,443,453 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $676,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

