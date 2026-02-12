Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

FULT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 1.8%

Fulton Financial stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $336.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.80 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 20.68%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

In other news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 85,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,075.35. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 373.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation, trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker FULT, is the financial holding company for Fulton Bank, headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company delivers a broad range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Fulton Bank, targeting both individual and corporate clients. Fulton Financial’s offerings include deposit accounts, lending solutions, treasury management, and specialized banking services designed to support personal wealth goals and business growth initiatives.

Through Fulton Bank, the company provides retail banking services such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage loans, and home equity products.

