Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRSH. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $14.00 price target on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Freshworks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FRSH

Freshworks Stock Up 0.3%

FRSH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.32. 1,193,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,099. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. Freshworks had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 21.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Freshworks has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Freshworks news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 15,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $195,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 490,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,550. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philippa Lawrence sold 5,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $70,502.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 392,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,094.66. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,267 shares of company stock valued at $282,301. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,240,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,696,000 after purchasing an additional 922,549 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 39.4% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,334,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,359,000 after buying an additional 2,074,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,805,000 after buying an additional 95,720 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,906,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after buying an additional 424,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,321,000 after acquiring an additional 101,132 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Freshworks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: Freshworks reported $0.14 GAAP/non‑GAAP EPS, revenue $222.7M (+14% YoY), improved operating margins, record cash generation and ARR momentum — evidence of product/AI adoption that supports longer‑term growth. Freshworks Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Q4 results beat consensus: Freshworks reported $0.14 GAAP/non‑GAAP EPS, revenue $222.7M (+14% YoY), improved operating margins, record cash generation and ARR momentum — evidence of product/AI adoption that supports longer‑term growth. Positive Sentiment: Revenue outlook modestly beat or sits above some estimates: FY2026 revenue guide of $952M–$960M implies ~13.5%–14.5% growth, and management flagged strong AI-driven demand (Freddy AI, EX/CX expansion). Freshworks forecasts annual revenue above estimates

Revenue outlook modestly beat or sits above some estimates: FY2026 revenue guide of $952M–$960M implies ~13.5%–14.5% growth, and management flagged strong AI-driven demand (Freddy AI, EX/CX expansion). Neutral Sentiment: Company reiterated strategic targets (management aims for higher ARR, AI/EX platform expansion and recent FireHydrant acquisition) that support the long‑term story but need execution. Freshworks targets $1.3B ARR by 2028

Company reiterated strategic targets (management aims for higher ARR, AI/EX platform expansion and recent FireHydrant acquisition) that support the long‑term story but need execution. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options and trading flows: elevated call volume was reported intra‑day, suggesting some speculative or hedged bullish positioning even as price moved lower. (internal trading note)

Unusual options and trading flows: elevated call volume was reported intra‑day, suggesting some speculative or hedged bullish positioning even as price moved lower. (internal trading note) Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guide below Street expectations: management guided non‑GAAP EPS $0.55–$0.57 vs. consensus ~$0.69 — investors focused on the EPS shortfall despite revenue guidance, which appears to be the main driver of the selloff. Freshworks Valuation Check After Earnings

FY2026 EPS guide below Street expectations: management guided non‑GAAP EPS $0.55–$0.57 vs. consensus ~$0.69 — investors focused on the EPS shortfall despite revenue guidance, which appears to be the main driver of the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target reductions and mixed ratings: several firms trimmed targets (JMP/Citizens/Wells Fargo/Cantor) after the guide, increasing near‑term downside pressure even where ratings remain constructive. (internal items)

Analyst price‑target reductions and mixed ratings: several firms trimmed targets (JMP/Citizens/Wells Fargo/Cantor) after the guide, increasing near‑term downside pressure even where ratings remain constructive. (internal items) Negative Sentiment: Market commentary highlights investor disappointment: multiple outlets note the stock is under pressure due to the guidance/valuation rework despite the operational beat. Why Freshworks stock is nosediving

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company’s integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks’ platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company’s flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.