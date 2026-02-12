Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GUTS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Fractyl Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fractyl Health in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fractyl Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fractyl Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUTS. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fractyl Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,298,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fractyl Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,981,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Fractyl Health by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,506,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,693 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fractyl Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,950,000. Finally, General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fractyl Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,912,000.

Shares of Fractyl Health stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.64. Fractyl Health has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Fractyl Health will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fractyl Health, Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive, endoscopic therapies for metabolic diseases. Headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Fractyl is advancing treatments that target the underlying physiology of conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obesity and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by modifying the duodenal mucosa to improve metabolic control.

The company’s lead product, Revita® Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing (Revita DMR), employs a catheter-based hydrothermal ablation technique to remodel the lining of the upper small intestine.

