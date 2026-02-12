Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Trading Down 10.8% – Time to Sell?

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) traded down 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $26.5080. 348,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 527,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWRD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Forward Air

Forward Air Trading Down 8.7%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 118,062 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 780.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 281,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 249,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation is a leading North American provider of expedited ground transportation and related logistics services, specializing in time-sensitive shipments. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including less-than-truckload (LTL) expedited freight, consolidation and distribution services, container drayage, and final-mile delivery. By integrating transportation management with warehousing, inventory control, and technology-driven tracking, Forward Air supports customers across a variety of industries such as manufacturing, retail, automotive and chemicals.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward Air has developed a broad network of service centers, terminals and rail ramps throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.