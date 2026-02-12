Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$70.78 and traded as high as C$74.33. Fortis shares last traded at C$73.99, with a volume of 1,783,326 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fortis from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$72.00 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.65.

Get Fortis alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FTS

Fortis Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.78.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.94 billion for the quarter. Fortis had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 3.3419913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S. states, with more than 16,000 miles of high-voltage transmission lines in operation serving a peak load in excess of 23 gigawatts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.