Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Strong 2025 execution — Ford reported $187 billion of revenue, $6.8 billion of adjusted EBIT (would have been ~$7.7B excluding the late tariff/tariff-credit headwind), U.S. share at 13.2%, and meaningful cost and quality improvements.

— Ford reported $187 billion of revenue, $6.8 billion of adjusted EBIT (would have been ~$7.7B excluding the late tariff/tariff-credit headwind), U.S. share at 13.2%, and meaningful cost and quality improvements. 2026 guidance shows improvement — company-adjusted EBIT of $8B–$10B, adjusted free cash flow $5B–$6B, and capex $9.5B–$10.5B (including ~$1.5B for Ford Energy), signalling stronger cash generation and targeted capital allocation to higher-return businesses.

— company-adjusted EBIT of $8B–$10B, adjusted free cash flow $5B–$6B, and capex $9.5B–$10.5B (including ~$1.5B for Ford Energy), signalling stronger cash generation and targeted capital allocation to higher-return businesses. Ford Pro remains a durable profit pillar — Pro delivered >$66B of revenue and double-digit EBIT (~$6.8B) in 2025, with software & physical services at 19% of Pro EBIT and 2026 Pro EBIT guide of $6.5B–$7.5B.

— Pro delivered >$66B of revenue and double-digit EBIT (~$6.8B) in 2025, with software & physical services at 19% of Pro EBIT and 2026 Pro EBIT guide of $6.5B–$7.5B. Model E still loss-making — Ford expects $4B–$4.5B of Model E losses in 2026, is investing in Gen‑2/Universal EV Platform and Ford Energy, and plans roughly $7B of charges in 2026–27 while targeting break-even in 2029.

— Ford expects $4B–$4.5B of Model E losses in 2026, is investing in Gen‑2/Universal EV Platform and Ford Energy, and plans roughly $7B of charges in 2026–27 while targeting break-even in 2029. Novelis and tariff timing created material near-term headwinds — 2025 included ~ $2B Novelis impact and ~$2B net tariff impact; Ford expects $1.5B–$2B of temporary 2026 costs to ensure aluminum supply with normalization expected between May–September.

NYSE F opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,385 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 26.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 267,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,823,614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $19,786,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

