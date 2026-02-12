Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $210.33 and last traded at $206.12, with a volume of 653074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Five Below from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore upped their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Five Below from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.20.

Five Below Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.96 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other Five Below news, insider Maureen Marie Gellerman sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $94,862.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,983.94. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $1,709,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 45,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,197,382.60. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,769 shares of company stock worth $9,365,308. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 40,774,210.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,453,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,445,139,000 after acquiring an additional 55,452,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,786,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 397.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,777,000 after purchasing an additional 654,763 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,202,000 after buying an additional 507,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,770.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 471,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after buying an additional 446,301 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Further Reading

