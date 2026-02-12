Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Compass Point from $78.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Fiserv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.97.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.15. 1,348,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,600,472. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. This represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. This represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $3,507,063,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $854,215,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $555,964,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fiserv by 35.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,324,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,877,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

